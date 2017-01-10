Essequibo rice farmers tallying flood losses

Rice farmers in Essequibo are now computing their losses as floodwaters have started to recede from their fields after recent rainfall.

Region Two Regional Democratic (RDC) Councillor Hardat Narine told Stabroek News he estimated that over 2,500 acres of young paddy plants died owing to poor drainage, which saw water remaining in the fields after the rain.

Narine said while the pumps are in operation overtime to bring relief to the farmers, in some fields