‘Frenchy’ nabbed in Berbice; was wanted for 2009 murder of ex-lover at Herstelling
After managing to elude the police for almost eight years, murder accused Charles Chapman, who was on Friday arrested in relation to a wounding incident, admitted to fatally stabbing his former lover in 2009.
Chapman called ‘Frenchy,’ a former solider and seaman was on the run since March 12, 2009, when he fled after he allegedly stabbed Savitri Arjune, 34, a mother of two of Lot 382 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum yesterday told Stabroek News that Chapman, who was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
President rejects GECOM list
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
President wades into Red House dispute, vows to fight misuse of state property
Comments
About these comments