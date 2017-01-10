Jagdeo to respond today to Granger’s rejection of Gecom head nominees

One day after President David Granger announced that he had rejected the list of six names provided for the post of Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) Chairman, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo was officially notified of this development.

Stopping short of revealing whether a new list will be submitted, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition yesterday informed that it had earlier in the day received a correspondence from the Ministry of the Presidency. It was explained that in the correspondence, Granger officially informed Jagdeo that “the six nominees are unacceptable within the meaning of the Constitution.”

A replacement is needed following the resignation of long-standing Gecom Chairman Dr Steve Surujbally, which

