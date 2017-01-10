Man held over 13 kg ganja at wharf
A man is now in police custody assisting with investigations following the discovery of 13 kilogrammes of cannabis destined for Port Kaituma, North West District last Saturday.
Police in a statement said the discovery was made around 13:20 hrs on Saturday following information received by the ranks of the Police Narcotics Branch.
The information was said to have pointed them in the direction of two boxes located at a Sussex Street Wharf waiting to be shipped to Port Kaituma, NWD, suspected of containing illegal substance.
The boxes were searched and 13 kgs of cannabis discovered.
A man was taken into custody where he is assisting in the investigation.
