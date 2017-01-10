New date fixed for start of Carvil Duncan conspiracy trial

A new date was yesterday set for the commencement of the trial of former director of the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Carvil Duncan, who is accused of conspiring to steal $27.7 million.

The trial was expected to begin yesterday.

Carvil Duncan

However, Magistrate Fabayo Azore yesterday set January 25 as the new date for the start.

It is alleged that Duncan, between May 7 and May 8, 2015, conspired with another to steal the sum of $27,757,547, which was the property of GPL. A total of seven witnesses are expected to give evidence in the trial.

More in Local News

default placeholder

House passes amendment to set 18% interest rate on tax arrears

default placeholder

Vendor gets more time to pay supplier for goods sold

default placeholder

Driver who struck ‘Six Head’ called to lead defence

default placeholder

Bill passed to lower VAT, initialize tax on water, electricity

default placeholder

President asks for new GECOM list, Jagdeo to respond

Englishman appointed new WICB CEO

Milk from Bahrain refused entry

default placeholder

Guyana Goldfields produced 151,600 Ozs gold last year

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. President wades into Red House dispute, vows to fight misuse of state property


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary