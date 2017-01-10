New date fixed for start of Carvil Duncan conspiracy trial
A new date was yesterday set for the commencement of the trial of former director of the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) Carvil Duncan, who is accused of conspiring to steal $27.7 million.
The trial was expected to begin yesterday.
However, Magistrate Fabayo Azore yesterday set January 25 as the new date for the start.
It is alleged that Duncan, between May 7 and May 8, 2015, conspired with another to steal the sum of $27,757,547, which was the property of GPL. A total of seven witnesses are expected to give evidence in the trial.
