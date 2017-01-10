October assizes in Demerara concluded with 113 cases unheard

Out of the 141 cases that were scheduled to be heard during the October Criminal Assizes, only 28 were disposed of; 15 were dealt with in the High Court of Demerara and 13 were nolle prosequi (discontinued) based on statements from the virtual complaints.

According to a release from the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions, of the 15 cases presented 11 were for the offence of murder, one for carnal knowledge of a girl under 12 years, one for rape, another for sexual activity with a child by abusing a position of trust and another for attempted murder.

There were five not-guilty verdicts by jury, one hung jury, four