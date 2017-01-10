Palm-oil adulterated milk from Bahrain refused entry

A shipment containing over 7,000 cases of milk imported from the Kingdom of Bahrain located in the Persian Gulf was denied entry into Guyana by the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) after it was found that it was adulterated with vegetable oil.

The announcement was made yesterday via a press release in which the Department advised importers to seek approval first before shipping products that are new to the Guyana market.

The release stated that one 20 foot container containing 7,200 cases each containing 24 boxes of 125 ml Awal Junior Milk in Strawberry, Banana and Chocolate –flavours was denied entry.

It was stated that samples of the milk were submitted to the Department for