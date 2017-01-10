Police find 10.3 kg of ganja in Charlestown raids

Police ranks acting on information received, yesterday conducted several raids in the Broad Street, Charlestown neighbourhood for illegal drugs and firearms.

A police release said that during the exercise which commenced at 1630h and concluded at 1745h.,  in excess of 10.3 kilograms of cannabis were found at separate locations.

A female has been taken into custody and is assisting with the investigation.

 

