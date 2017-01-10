Still no movement by TSC on court order

Yesterday marked the first day of the new school term and teachers who were eligible for promotion two years ago returned to the same classrooms they occupied in 2015.

This occurred despite the High Court, in November 2016, having ordered the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) to review “all applications for promotions in the Teaching Service afresh for the year 2015.”

The order granted by the High Court also deems the 2015 preliminary promotion list for public school teachers “unlawful, ultra vires, irrational, unreasonable, wholly in excess of jurisdiction, unreasonable, null, void and of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.