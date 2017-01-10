Vendor gets more time to pay supplier for goods sold

A vendor was yesterday granted more time to pay a businesswoman whom she defrauded of over $200,000 in items.

The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that between September 1, 2016 and January 5, 2017, at Georgetown, Coleen Kendall, 57, of 714 Penny Lane South Ruimveldt Gardens, being solely entrusted by Angela Venkatasammi with household articles valued at $223,817, to sell and give the proceeds to Venkatasammi, fraudulently converted same to her own use and benefit.

Kendall a vendor, pleaded guilty to the charge.

