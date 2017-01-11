Eighteen-year-olds will now be able to apply for house lots

Eighteen-year-olds will be allowed to apply for house lots and once approved lots would be allocated when they turn 21, according to the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) end-of-year report.

Delivering the report, Minister in the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Patterson said that in February last year, she had pointed out that 18-year-olds were not eligible to apply for house lots and she held consultations on the matter.

“…during the months of September, October and November, I embarked on a number of consultations to garner the views of the public. From Annandale to Anna Regina; Belladrum to Bartica; Linden to New Amsterdam; Rose Hall to Georgetown to Diamond, the public is overwhelming in their support of changing the minimum age requirement from 21 to 18, for those who have proven that they are capable of acquiring a housing solution”, the Minister said.

The decision, therefore has been made that applications can be made at 18 years with allocation at 21 years.

“This gives the young applicant the opportunity to save monies to facilitate construction at time of allocation and also the opportunity to build their creditworthiness with financial institutions or engage in meaningful employment”, the minister said.