Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
A pregnant 25-year-old Hopetown woman along with her child died on Monday night after the hire car she was travelling in hit a concrete fence at Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Demerara.
Donnis Higgins, of 103 Semple Street, Hopetown, full-term at the time of her death and due to deliver within a week, suffered internal injuries, which resulted in her bleeding profusely and later succumbing at the New Amsterdam Hospital.
The woman had been crying out for pain when transported to the hospital, and according to her sister, Malika Webster, once delivered, the baby had an
