Nearly 60 gastro cases seen in three Rupununi villages

Region 9 has recorded 58 cases of gastroenteritis and the Ministry of Public Health has in response dispatched a five-person team to Aishalton, Shea Village and Awaruwaunau.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday told the Press and Publicity Unit of the Ministry of Presidency that on January 06, 2017 Acting Regional Health Officer Dr. Roland Cho Yoe reported that he received messages from the Community Health Workers (CHWs) in the three villages in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo region that there was a substantial number of persons who had shown signs of Gastroenteritis.

As a result the team -which includes Cho Yoe, an infectious disease nurse, an environmental assistant and two pharmacy assistants- travelled to the