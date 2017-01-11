Phase two of MMA project set to begin this year – Holder
The long-awaited project to develop Phase Two of the MMA Scheme – the Mahaicony/Abary conservancy dam – to ease flooding in that area and open up new lands is set to commence by mid-year.
Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder told Stabroek News that the project would cost billions of dollars and that even though the entire funding has not been acquired the ministry would still go ahead with the initial process.
He is confident that once the work gets off the ground and they apply to the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
President rejects GECOM list
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
-
Man remanded over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, mother
Comments
About these comments