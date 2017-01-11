Phase two of MMA project set to begin this year – Holder

The long-awaited project to develop Phase Two of the MMA Scheme – the Mahaicony/Abary conservancy dam – to ease flooding in that area and open up new lands is set to commence by mid-year.

Minister of Agriculture, Noel Holder told Stabroek News that the project would cost billions of dollars and that even though the entire funding has not been acquired the ministry would still go ahead with the initial process.

He is confident that once the work gets off the ground and they apply to the