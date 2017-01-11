Policeman on $75,000 bail over Soesdyke break and enter

A policeman was today charged with breaking into a house on Sunday and released on bail.

Parmanand Sookdeo was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that on January 8, at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, he broke into the dwelling house of Nandkishore Persaud with the intent to commit a felony.

The 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty.

According to the defendant's attorney, on the day of the incident, Sookdeo was

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

