Policeman on $75,000 bail over Soesdyke break and enter

A policeman was today charged with breaking into a house on Sunday and released on bail.

Parmanand Sookdeo was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that on January 8, at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, he broke into the dwelling house of Nandkishore Persaud with the intent to commit a felony.

The 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty.

According to the defendant’s attorney, on the day of the incident, Sookdeo was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.