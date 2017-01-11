Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’
A 37-year-old labourer of Wine Bush, Leonora, West Coast Demerara was stabbed to death around 4 pm on Monday and his 16-year-old attacker is on the run.
Kawall Shivnauth called ‘Rupee,’ sustained two stab wounds around the region of his heart, a slash to his lower abdomen and one to his hand. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital.
Reports are that he was consuming alcohol when an altercation ensued between him and the youth, known as 'Helicopter.'
