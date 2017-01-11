Two bandits caught after North Rd robbery

-one found hiding under bed

Two young men are in custody and their accomplice is on the run after they were caught in the act of robbing a greengrocer on North Road.

Chaterpaul Bharrat, owner of Bharrat’s Fresh Vegetables explained to Stabroek News that around 5:30 yesterday afternoon he received a call telling him that his wife and a worker at his store had been robbed.

The events as related to him by his wife, Devika Seenarine are that three men approached the stall on motorbike CG 8631. Two of the men accosted one of the workers with a gun and relieved her of her phone and other valuables.  The men then walked into the store and…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

default placeholder

Nearly 60 gastro cases seen in three Rupununi villages

Vendor charged with trafficking after 10-pound ganja find

Phase two of MMA project set to begin this year – Holder

default placeholder

Three held over Club Privilege shooting

default placeholder

Police awaiting DPP advice on cop caught in Soesdyke break-in

Bids submitted for vehicle and pedestrian overpasses

default placeholder

Three additional pumps for Buxton – Holder

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. Man remanded over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, mother


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope