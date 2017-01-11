Two bandits caught after North Rd robbery
-one found hiding under bed
Two young men are in custody and their accomplice is on the run after they were caught in the act of robbing a greengrocer on North Road.
Chaterpaul Bharrat, owner of Bharrat’s Fresh Vegetables explained to Stabroek News that around 5:30 yesterday afternoon he received a call telling him that his wife and a worker at his store had been robbed.
The events as related to him by his wife, Devika Seenarine are that three men approached the stall on motorbike CG 8631. Two of the men accosted one of the workers with a gun and relieved her of her phone and other valuables. The men then walked into the store and…
