Barbers, beauty workers to be booted from Merriman Mall

Barbers and cosmetologists who currently operate along the Merriman Mall between Cummings and Light streets are being removed from the area due to their failure to keep it clean, according to Mayor Patricia Chase-Green.

Chase-Green told Stabroek News that they have been given a month’s notice to relocate their operations to an enclosed area.

When Stabroek News visited the location on Tuesday, the majority of the tents previously used by the barbers and beauticians were broken and abandoned. However, some who were present told Stabroek News they had not received any official word from City Hall informing them that they have to move but read about it in the Guyana Chronicle on Tuesday.

They said they are…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

President Granger meets US Southern Command delegation

default placeholder

Guyanese sentenced to three months for assaulting two women in Barbados

default placeholder

Detainee in Tower Suites club incident doesn’t have work permit

City awaiting ministry’s help on seawall road sinkhole

default placeholder

Mayor stands by removal of Stabroek vendors despite return to open spaces

Montrose granny murder PI adjourned until Feb 10

Tests find cancer hasn’t spread to toddler’s remaining eye

China to provide technical aid to fisheries industry

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  5. President rejects GECOM list

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  8. Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale