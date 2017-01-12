Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN
After having served for just over a year, the Chairman of NCN, Bish Panday has resigned effective December 31st, 2016, sources say.
Panday, an insurance broker was appointed to the post in September 2015.
Sources say that Panday believes that the job requires someone who can dedicate more time to it.
Over the last year, NCN has faced a number of controversies including its non-use of satellite uplink equipment while paying a private provider for this service; the hiring of the NCN CEO, Lennox Cornette; the writing off of debts to several persons and the removal of an anchor because of her pregnancy.
When he was appointed in 2015, Panday told Stabroek News he would endeavour to ensure that as Chairman of NCN the entity would be self-sufficient. “I will try to run it in a cost-effective manner, so that it won’t be a burden on the treasury,” he said.
He contended that the populace would get value for taxes as there would be accountability. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
President rejects GECOM list
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’
Comments
About these comments