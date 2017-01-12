Ed Ahmad’s lawyer seeking sentence deferral to March

The lawyer for New York-based Guyanese businessman, Ed Ahmad is seeking the deferral of his sentencing on fraud conspiracy charges to March of this year, according to court documents seen by Stabroek News.

Ahmad is currently due to be sentenced in New York on February 3rd. Ahmad’s lawyer Steven Kartegener yesterday wrote Justice Dora Irizarry asking that the sentencing be deferred for Ahmed to benefit from his co-operation with the US government in the case against former New York state senator John Sampson. Sentencing of Sampson is set for January 18, 2017 but Kartegener told the judge that there won’t be enough time between that date and February 3rd for submissions on behalf of Ahmad.

If the postponement is granted, it would be the ninth delay in sentencing since Ahmad was convicted.

His original sentencing date was January 15th last year.