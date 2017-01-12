Former cop says two accused stood with guns in front of police station

Bartica massacre trial

Ex-cop Carl Methuram, yesterday said that he saw Mark Royden Williams and Dennis Williams standing with guns in front of the Bartica Police Station, moments after hearing rapid gunfire coming from that direction.

Methuram was at the time testifying at the trial of Mark Williams, called “Smallie” and Dennis Williams, called “Anaconda,” who, together with Roger Simon, called “Goat Man,” are accused of the 2008 massacre of 12 men, including three police officers at Bartica.

The charge against the trio is that on February 17, 2008, they murdered Lance Corporal Zaheer Zakir, and Constables Shane Fredericks and Ron Osborne, as well as Edwin Gilkes, Dexter Adrian, Irving Ferreira, Deonarine Singh, Ronald Gomes, Ashraf Khan, Abdool Yasseen, Errol Thomas, and Baldeo Singh.

Methuram also testified to

