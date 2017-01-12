‘Frenchie’ remanded over alleged murder of wife in 2009

Charles Chapman, called ‘Frenchie’, yesterday appeared before a city magistrate charged with the murder of his former wife eight years ago.

Chapman, 61, was read the charge by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, which stated that on March 12, 2009 he murdered Savitri Arjune.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea to the charge.

He was subsequently remanded and will make …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.