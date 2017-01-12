Granger to provide Jagdeo with clarifications over Gecom chairman row
-PPP says will not tolerate unilateral selection
President David Granger yesterday said that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo will be given the clarifications he is seeking over the rejection of the nominees for chairmanship of the Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom).
He did not state in what form the clarifications would be had or addressed or if he would acquiesce to Jagdeo’s request for an urgent meeting to discuss the matter. However, sources have told this newspaper that the clarifications would be in the form of written correspondence and there would not be a meeting.
Jagdeo's party, the PPP, wants Granger to explain what
