Pact signed for JOF Haynes law school

The Guyana Government has entered into a partnership which will see the establishment of a law school here, giving University of Guyana (UG) graduates the opportunity to complete their legal education studies hassle free and at a lower cost.

Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University College of the Caribbean (UCC) and the Law College of the Americas (LAC). He said a feasibility study will soon be done to determine the cost of the venture, but it was later stated that the investment could be in the region of US$75 million. The setting up of the school could end years of problems that…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.