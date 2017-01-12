Pact signed for JOF Haynes law school
The Guyana Government has entered into a partnership which will see the establishment of a law school here, giving University of Guyana (UG) graduates the opportunity to complete their legal education studies hassle free and at a lower cost.
Attorney General Basil Williams SC yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University College of the Caribbean (UCC) and the Law College of the Americas (LAC). He said a feasibility study will soon be done to determine the cost of the venture, but it was later stated that the investment could be in the region of US$75 million.
