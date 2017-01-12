Region Two chairman accuses gov’t of slow response to flooding
-NDIA Head disagrees
The Chairman of Region Two, Devanand Ramdatt, yesterday charged that there is a lack of interest and a slow response by the government to flooding in the Pomeroon-Supenaam area but the CEO of the national drainage body has denied this.
A press release from Ramdatt via the Office of the Leader of the Opposition said “The regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Two is deeply concerned about the general lack of interest and slow response by the Government to address floods in the region.”
The statement said that Ramdatt, the Regional Vice Chairperson and councillors had engaged farmers, residents and staff from the Drainage and Irrigation Department to devise mechanisms in preparation for the rainy season.
