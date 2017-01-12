SOCU’s four sleuths deluged by over 300 pending probes
– consultant
The Special Organized Crime Unit (SOCU) has in excess of 300 investigations pending and is unable to effectively tackle them with its current staff complement.
This is according to Director of The Fraud Company Dr Sam Sittlington, the consultant hired to look into the operations of the unit. Sittlington spent some time in Guyana last year working closely with the unit and is now back on a follow-up visit.
Speaking to reporters yesterday following the signing ceremony for the establishment of the JOF Haynes Law School in Guyana, Sittlington disclosed that tackling all of the over 300 cases was
