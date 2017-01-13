Albouystown woman fined for torching mother-in-law’s toilet bowl set

An Albouystown woman told a court on Wednesday that she set ablaze and damaged her mother-in-law’s property, because her husband, the woman’s son was abusing her.

The Courtroom of Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul heard that on October 15, 2016, at Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, Sasha Nedd, 30, of Barr Street, Albouystown, unlawfully and maliciously damaged, a wooden bed, a toilet bowl set, a television set, a fan and other articles, a total value of $122,000, the property of Yvonne Henry.

Nedd admitted to the court that she had damaged the articles, but only the toilet bowl set belonged to the virtual complainant.

Police Prosecutor David Goodridge told the court that the virtual complainant and the accused are in-laws. He explained that Nedd