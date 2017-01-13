Bandits grab $6m from NIS Pouderoyen office

Six men yesterday carted off almost six million dollars from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) office at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara in a well-planned robbery.

Investigations revealed that at least one of the bandits was armed with a gun.

Stabroek News was told that the robbery occurred sometime around 2.30 am, hours after the money was dropped off at the location for payments for benefits and old age pension.

According to Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James, the men entered the yard and forced their way into the building. He explained that upon entry to the premises, the two special constables who were on duty at the location were tied up and relieved of their weapons.

James said that the men then made their way into the building and cut open the safe in which the cash was stored. It is believed that the bandits used a blow torch on the safe.

The two special constables who were on duty and nine other staff are being questioned by the police.

Offices of the Guyana Post Office Corporation in particular have been targeted by bandits.