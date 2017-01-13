Bandits grab $6m from NIS Pouderoyen office

-after cutting open safe

Six men yesterday carted off almost six million dollars from the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) office at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara in a well-planned robbery.

Investigations revealed that at least one of the bandits was armed with a gun.

Stabroek News was told that the robbery occurred sometime around 2.30 am, hours after the money was dropped off at the location for payments for benefits and old age pension.

According to Commander of ‘D’ Division, Leslie James, the men entered the yard and forced their way into the building. He explained that upon entry to the premises, the two special constables who were on duty at the location were tied up and relieved of their weapons.

James said that the men then made their way into the building and cut open the safe in which the cash was stored.  It is believed that the bandits used a blow torch on the safe.

The two special constables who were on duty and nine other staff are being questioned by the police.

Offices of the Guyana Post Office Corporation in particular have been targeted by bandits.

More in Local News

Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair

Set up national oil company and insulate from political interference

Two families lose homes in Cummings Lodge fire

default placeholder

Jagdeo apologises to army over Facebook post

default placeholder

US$45.3m China loan clinched for East Coast highway

default placeholder

Bosai gets Rusal help for huge bauxite shipment to China

Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

Inmate wounded in court lock-ups attack

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  5. President rejects GECOM list

  6. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. Armed bandits rob Chinese-owned supermarket at Hampshire Village


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale