Berbice police arrest suspects in Good Life Supermarket robbery
Berbice police have captured two men who are accused of robbing the owners of the Good Life Supermarket, located in Hampshire Village, Corentyne on Tuesday.
The suspects have been identified as Shawn Thompson, 19, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne and Daniel Grant, 20, of Williamsburg Village, Corentyne.
According to information gathered, two policemen attached to the Rose Hall Town Outpost, acting on information received arrested the men at their homes. The arrests were said to have been made the same night.
