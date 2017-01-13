Bosai gets Rusal help for huge bauxite shipment to China
Chinese-owned bauxite company Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc will be shipping 24,000 tonnes of bauxite through a transshipment station owned by Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc. (BCGI), a subsidiary of Russian bauxite giant RUSAL.
The one-off agreement brokered with the assistance of the Ministry of Natural Resources will allow Bosai within the next few days to use the station located in the mouth of the Berbice River and which is operated by Oldendorff Carriers – a subcontractor of BCGI. Bosai has previously utilised a Trinidadian transshipment station to facilitate shipment of bauxite to its international markets.
A release from the ministry said that as a result of the agreement, Bosai Minerals (Guyana) Inc. will be
