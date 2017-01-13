Inmate wounded in court lock-ups attack
A man was assaulted by fellow detainees in the lock-ups of the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts yesterday.
Colvin Johnson suffered several injuries as a result of the attack, which was carried out by two other men.
Although it had been intitially reported that Johnson was stabbed several times about his body, Cynthia Johnson, his mother, told Stabroek News that her son’s head was hit against a concrete wall several times.
She said that as a result of the injuries to
