Jagdeo apologises to army over Facebook post
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday issued an apology to the army for a post on his Facebook page that said the army was part of the team that broke the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre’s signboard at Red House.
“That is far from the truth. The army did not participate in that activity nor did the police – none of the members of the disciplined forces,” Jagdeo said at a press conference yesterday.
He added that army has "in fact… operated professionally on that matter so far" and he informed the media that the Facebook post was
