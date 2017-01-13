Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said he would propose to President David Granger that they jointly approach the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to interpret the constitutional requirements for the appointment of a Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairperson.
At a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo also said he is still awaiting word from the Ministry of Presidency on an urgent meeting he has requested with the president to resolve their differences on the issue.
Following Granger’s rejection of his list of six nominees, Jagdeo wrote the president on Tuesday requesting…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
President rejects GECOM list
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
-
Armed bandits rob Chinese-owned supermarket at Hampshire Village
Comments
About these comments