Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday said he would propose to President David Granger that they jointly approach the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to interpret the constitutional requirements for the appointment of a Guyana Elections Commission (Gecom) chairperson.

At a press conference yesterday, Jagdeo also said he is still awaiting word from the Ministry of Presidency on an urgent meeting he has requested with the president to resolve their differences on the issue.

Following Granger's rejection of his list of six nominees, Jagdeo wrote the president on Tuesday requesting