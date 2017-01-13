Minibus driver charged with cuffing traffic cop

A minibus driver was on Wednesday charged with seven offences, including, the assault of a cop on duty, while his conductor was charged with obstructing the officer from carrying out his duties and the use of indecent language.

The courtroom of Magistrate Zamilla Ally-Seepaul heard that on January 9, at Plaisance Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, Damion Thornhill, of 330 South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara, allegedly assaulted Police Constable Hersal David who was carrying out his duties on the said day. Thornhill, was also charged with insulting the officer, behaving disorderly, use of indecent language, and driving his bus BVV 1636 in a manner dangerous to the public. Thornhill pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The accused was also read charges which stated that on January 8, being the driver of his bus, he