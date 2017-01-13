Nine held in Rasville after police find ammo, ecstasy pills
Police during a search, early this morning of several apartments in Rasville, Georgetown, detained nine persons inclusive of three females, after they found sixteen live rounds of different calibres of ammunition and one hundred and eighty ecstasy pills.
