Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

Tiffany Peters, a former court clerk who was pardoned by President David Granger last year after she was convicted for stealing $3.2 million from the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts Registry, was yesterday faced with a new charge alleging that she also stole $1.1 million from the registry.

The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown heard that between January 16, 2012 and August 7, 2012, Peters, 26, of Lot 35 Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara, being employed as a clerk or servant at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, stole $1,127,000 from the Registrar of the court.

Peters’ attorney, Latchmie Rahamat, told the court that she will be…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.