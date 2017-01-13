Set up national oil company and insulate from political interference
–former T&T Energy Minister
Using his country’s experience in oil and gas as a model, former Minister of Energy of Trinidad and Tobago, Kevin Ramnarine yesterday urged that that Guyana establish a national oil and gas company to manage its huge oil find but that it be insulated from political interference.
“This company’s board and management must be insulated from politics as is the case with Statoil (Norway) because if it is not, you will get a call to hire somebody’s nephew,” Ramnarine told a forum organized by the Guyana Oil and Gas Association (GOGA) at the Pegasus Hotel, Georgetown, where he was the guest speaker.
“I would recommend that whatever state companies you form, it doesn’t …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
President rejects GECOM list
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
-
Armed bandits rob Chinese-owned supermarket at Hampshire Village
Comments
About these comments