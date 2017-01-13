Trial of Dataram’s wife on forged passport charge begins

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams on Wednesday testified to receiving forged documents belonging to Anjanie Boodnarine, the reputed wife of convicted drug lord Barry Dataram.

Boodnarine is accused of conspiring with others to commit a felony by forging a Guyana passport.

The matter, which is being heard by Magistrate Renita Singh, saw evidence being led by  Williams, and Hugh Jessamy, who served as Senior Superintendent of Police during the month of October, 2016.

Williams told the court that on October 15, 2016 around 9:45 hours, he led a …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair

Set up national oil company and insulate from political interference

default placeholder

Bandits grab $6m from NIS Pouderoyen office

Two families lose homes in Cummings Lodge fire

default placeholder

Jagdeo apologises to army over Facebook post

default placeholder

US$45.3m China loan clinched for East Coast highway

default placeholder

Bosai gets Rusal help for huge bauxite shipment to China

Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  5. President rejects GECOM list

  6. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. Armed bandits rob Chinese-owned supermarket at Hampshire Village


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale