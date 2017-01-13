US$45.3m China loan clinched for East Coast highway
Finance Minister Winston Jordan on Monday signed a US$45.3m concessional loan from the Exim-Import Bank of China for the widening of the Better Hope to Belfield section of the East Coast Demerara Highway.
A press release from the Ministry yesterday said residents of Better Hope to Belfield can begin to look forward to reduced travel time and transport costs and less traffic congestion.
The statement added that the section of the roadway between Better Hope and Belfield links many …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
President rejects GECOM list
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
-
Armed bandits rob Chinese-owned supermarket at Hampshire Village
Comments
About these comments