US$45.3m China loan clinched for East Coast highway

Finance Minister Winston Jordan on Monday signed a US$45.3m concessional loan from the Exim-Import Bank of China for the widening of the Better Hope to Belfield section of the East Coast Demerara Highway.

A press release from the Ministry yesterday said residents of Better Hope to Belfield can begin to look forward to reduced travel time and transport costs and less traffic congestion.

The statement added that the section of the roadway between Better Hope and Belfield links many