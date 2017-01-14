Cops, prisoners injured after police bus crashes at Uitvlugt

Police officers and prisoners travelling from Essequibo to Georgetown sustained injuries yesterday when the bus they were in crashed into the garage gate at Tiwari’s Drug Store at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, while avoiding a collision with a truck.

Seven police officers were injured in the accident. They are Sergeant Elmore Downer, Criminal Investigation Department rank Angela Richards and Constable Mark Thomas, all of the Anna Regina Police Station; Constable Terry Samuels, of the Aurora Police Station, and constables Natola Roberts, Burres Griffith and Collon Retemiah of the Suddie Police Station.

At the time of the accident, three prisoners were being …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

