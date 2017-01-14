Cops, prisoners injured after police bus crashes at Uitvlugt
Police officers and prisoners travelling from Essequibo to Georgetown sustained injuries yesterday when the bus they were in crashed into the garage gate at Tiwari’s Drug Store at Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, while avoiding a collision with a truck.
Seven police officers were injured in the accident. They are Sergeant Elmore Downer, Criminal Investigation Department rank Angela Richards and Constable Mark Thomas, all of the Anna Regina Police Station; Constable Terry Samuels, of the Aurora Police Station, and constables Natola Roberts, Burres Griffith and Collon Retemiah of the Suddie Police Station.
At the time of the accident, three prisoners were being …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
President rejects GECOM list
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair
-
New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t
Comments
About these comments