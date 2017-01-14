East La Penitence man charged over rifle found at apartment

Caesar Gonsalves, the man who police arrested after the discovery of a high-powered rifle in an apartment complex at Turn Drive, East La Penitence, South Georgetown on Thursday, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison.

The Georgetown courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that on January 12th, at Tucville, Georgetown, Gonsalves, 28, of Turn Drive, East La Penitence, had in his possession a .45-calibre rifle without being the holder of a firearm licence.

Gonsalves, said to be the manager of a Cuyuni mining company, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Gonsalves was also read a charge that stated that he had in his possession a 9mm round of ammunition. He also pleaded not guilty to this charge.

Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded Gonsalves to prison and adjourned the matters until January 24th, when they will be called again at Georgetown Magistrate’s Court Two.

The Guyana Police Force on Thursday said that acting on information gathered, ranks went to the location, cordoned it off and conducted a search. According to a police force press statement, during the search the ranks found the unlicenced .45 rifle, one live 9mm round and several ecstasy tablets. After the weapon was found, police said the accused was taken into custody.