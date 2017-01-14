Nine held after cops find ammo, ecstasy at Rasville building
Nine persons, including three women, have been arrested after police found a quantity of ammunition and ecstasy pills during a search of an apartment building at Rasville, Georgetown, yesterday morning.
The police, in a press statement, said that the search uncovered 16 live rounds of ammunition of varying calibres as well as 180 ecstasy pills.
The search was carried out a day after a high-powered weapon was found by the police in an apartment complex located at Turn Drive, East La Penitence, South Georgetown.
The police on Thursday afternoon carried out a search in the apartment during which they found the unlicensed .45 rifle, a live 9mm round and several ecstasy pills.
Caesar Gonsalves, who occupied the apartment, was taken into custody and has since been charged.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
President rejects GECOM list
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair
-
New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t
Comments
About these comments