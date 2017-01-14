Nine held after cops find ammo, ecstasy at Rasville building

Nine persons, including three women, have been arrested after police found a quantity of ammunition and ecstasy pills during a search of an apartment building at Rasville, Georgetown, yesterday morning.

The police, in a press statement, said that the search uncovered 16 live rounds of ammunition of varying calibres as well as 180 ecstasy pills.

The search was carried out a day after a high-powered weapon was found by the police in an apartment complex located at Turn Drive, East La Penitence, South Georgetown.

The police on Thursday afternoon carried out a search in the apartment during which they found the unlicensed .45 rifle, a live 9mm round and several ecstasy pills.

Caesar Gonsalves, who occupied the apartment, was taken into custody and has since been charged.