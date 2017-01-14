Nine held after cops find ammo, ecstasy at Rasville building

Nine persons, including three women, have been arrested after police found a quantity of ammunition and ecstasy pills during a search of an apartment building at Rasville, Georgetown, yesterday morning.

The police, in a press statement, said that the search uncovered 16 live rounds of ammunition of varying calibres as well as 180 ecstasy pills.

The items recovered in the Rasville, Georgetown building, including the live rounds and ecstasy tablets

The search was carried out a day after a high-powered weapon was found by the police in an apartment complex located at Turn Drive, East La Penitence, South Georgetown.

The police on Thursday afternoon carried out a search in the apartment during which they found the unlicensed .45 rifle, a live 9mm round and several ecstasy pills.

Caesar Gonsalves, who occupied the apartment, was taken into custody and has since been charged.

