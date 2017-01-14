No bail for suspects in Good Life supermarket robbery
-duo faces charges over other crimes
Shawn Thompson and Daniel Grant, the two Corentyne men who are accused of robbing the Good Life Supermarket on Tuesday evening, were yesterday remanded to prison after facing charges for the robbery and other crimes.
Thompson, 20, of Lot 55 First Street, Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, and Grant, 23 of Williamsburgh Village, Corentyne, were both unrepresented when they appeared before Magistrate Marisa Mittleholzer yesterday at the Albion Magistrate’s Court.
It was alleged that they robbed Huang Xiong, 36, and his partner, Zhang Bi Hang, 36, of $500,000 in cash and an iPhone 6. They were…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
President rejects GECOM list
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair
-
New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t
Comments
About these comments