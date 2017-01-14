SASOD accuses gov’t of selling UN vote on gay rights envoy

The Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD) is convinced that Guyana sold its vote on the United Nations resolution on funding for a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Intersex (LGBTI) rights envoy to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Managing Director of SASOD Joel Simpson told Stabroek News on Thursday that claims by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the envoy’s mandate lacked specificity was a “blatant lie,” which was used in a desperate attempt to justify a vote which is not in tandem with Guyana’s general position on such issues.

He stressed that the ruling APNU+AFC coalition campaigned on a platform of equality and justice and that President David Granger as well as the former and current ministers of Public Health and Social Protection have