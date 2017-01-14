Special Constable under close arrest after $6M NIS office robbery

A Guyana Police Force Special Constable remains under close arrest as investigations continue into the robbery of the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) office at Pouderoyen, West Bank Demerara on Thursday.

Commander of ‘D’ Division Leslie James yesterday told Stabroek News that based on procedure, the Special Constable was placed under close arrest. James said the police are investigating several theories, when asked if the police were looking at the robbery as an inside job.

On Thursday morning, around 2.30 am, six bandits forced their way into the West Bank Demerara office and carted off $6 million in the well-planned robbery.

The bandits, after entering the compound, relieved the guards who were on duty of their weapons, tied them up and then made their way into the building. They then proceed to the safe in which the cash was stored.

It is believed that the bandits used a blow torch to access the safe.

Nine other staff members of the branch office along with another Special Constable were questioned in the initial investigation by the police.