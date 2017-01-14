Strathspey man arrested after torching house

A man was on Thursday evening taken into police custody after he allegedly set his Strathspey, East Coast Demerara house on fire, forcing his wife and children to find new lodgings.

Stabroek News was told that the fire destroyed the small concrete house around 10.30pm on Thursday.

The remains of the house after the fire.

Sources said the alleged arsonist, Sunildatt Singh, separated from his wife a few months ago. Following their separation, Singh learnt that his wife had started a new relationship and became angry.

This newspaper was told that he had previously related to villagers his plans to burn the house down but he was not taken seriously.

Residents recalled that several efforts made to contact the Enmore Fire Station proved futile and they were forced to contact the Central Fire Station in Georgetown. However, before the firefighters could have arrive, the house was already destroyed.

Singh was arrested and taken to the Vigilance Police Station. He is likely to be charged soon.

