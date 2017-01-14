TT-born Club Privilege manager fined $15,000 for overstaying

The Trinidadian manager of Club Privilege was yesterday fined $15,000 after he was hauled before a city court for overstaying in Guyana.

Andre Rochford, 40, of Trinidad and Tobago, pleaded guilty to a charge that stated that between January 5th and January 9th, 2017, at Georgetown, having been permitted to stay in Guyana from July 5th, 2016 to January 4th, 2017, he overstayed. The charge was read to Rochford by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Police prosecutor Deniro Jones told the court that Rochford entered into Guyana via the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on May 17th, 2016 and was granted a six-month-long stay in Guyana. Jones said he never applied for an extension.

According to the prosecutor, it was while the police