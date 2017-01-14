[Video] Fire destroys student housing complex at Cummings Lodge
A fire last night devastated a Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara apartment complex, which had provided housing to scores of students of nearby tertiary institutions.
The fire of unknown origin began sometime around 8.30pm at the two-storey “Off Campus Lodge” and up to press time this morning fire fighters were still making efforts to source water from a nearby canal to completely put out the flames.
Although there were three fire tenders at the scene as well as support from the prison service, the inability to properly source water continually hampered the efforts of the firefighters to put out the fire.
The firefighters made attempts to source water from a nearby canal
