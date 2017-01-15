Caesar returned as GAPL president

Ed Caesar was re-elected as president of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPF) when the body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at the National Racquet Centre.

Caesar will continue to lead the sport’s national and Regional development in what will be his second term as president.

The former Chief Education Officer will continue to use his energy and passion for the strength sport as the driving force behind its continued growth for at least the next year.

Nominations were also held for the positions of vice-president, general secretary, treasurer, PRO/organizing secretary and committee members.

Gordon Spencer, who challenged Caesar for the presidency, Andrea Smith, Andrew Austin and Billy Mack were the persons voted to occupy these respective posi-tions. Martin Webster, Nadina Taharally and Melissa Tucker are the Committee Members.

During the AGM, the president and secretary reports for the past year were also discussed.