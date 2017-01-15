February 15 set for ruling on third-term appeal

Acting Chancellor Carl Singh last Friday proceeded with the hearing of the appeal of the ruling made by now retired Chief Justice Ian Chang that the presidential term-limit is unconstitutional and has set February 15 for decision after giving specific time periods for each party involved to make written submissions.

Justice Singh decided to begin the case despite a request from Attorney General (AG) Basil Williams SC for it to be postponed until February. Williams’s main reason was that with the absence of a Solicitor General (SG), there was no one to represent him in court. He has also accused Justice Singh of being in a “hurry” to hear the case.

The court action had been brought by Cedrick Richardson, a private citizen, months before the 2015 elections. He challenged the restriction